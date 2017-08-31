F.C. Forum on November Bond Referendum Set

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church and the Village Preservation and Improvement Society will co-host a debate on Sunday, September 17, on a school bond referendum that will be on Falls Church City’s November 7 ballot.

The event will take place from 3 – 4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of The Falls Church Episcopal, 115 E. Fairfax St. The public is invited to attend the debate, which is free.

The referendum will ask whether Falls Church City should issue up to $120 million worth of general obligation bonds to support the construction of a new high school, the renovation of Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School and equipment for both buildings. The September 17 program will be an “Oxford Style” debate, with timed presentations in support of and in opposition to the referendum, followed by questions from the audience. The audience will vote on the issue at the beginning of the program and again at the end, to gauge the effectiveness of the respective arguments.

