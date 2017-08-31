F.C. Sunset Cinema Program Begins Sept. 8

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department presents the 14th Annual Sunset Cinema in the Park. The free screenings of family-friendly movies will be held next month on September 8, 22, and 29 beginning at 7:45 p.m. in Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave.)

Moviegoers are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, the movies will take place at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St.).

The 2017 Sunset Cinema movies are: September 8 – “Moana” (2017, PG), September 22 – “A Dog’s Purpose” (2017, PG), September 29 – Viewers’ Choice. The community can vote online for one of three classic movies to be shown at the September 29 Sunset Cinema, with the poll closing September 1. The choices are “Remember the Titans” (PG, 2000), “The Rookie” (G, 2002) and “The Blind Side” (PG, 2009).

