Fall 2017 semester registration is open at the Northern Virginia Community College for classes in both eight week and 14 week sessions. Prospective students should register at nvcc.edu by 11:59 p.m. on the day before the session starts. Registration for the session beginning on September 5th is 11:59 pm on September 4th. For any additional information, call 703-323-3000 or e-mail information@nvcc.edu.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments