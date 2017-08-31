Harvey Benefit Set Sept. 10 in F.C.

A benefit to help the recovery in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Southeast Texas will be held at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack, 130 N. Washington St., the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 10. Half the profits from the day will be donated to the recovery effort, with the support of the establishment’s family-owned food purveyor, Saval Food Service.

Also spotted in the City, Starbucks is accepting donations for the Red Cross at its Falls Church Broaddale Village location.

