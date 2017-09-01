3 Political Events in F.C. on Labor Day

Three politically-motivated events are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4, Labor Day in and around the City of Falls Church. The first is a block party from 12 – 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seaton Lane that will be sponsored by F.C. City Council candidate Ross Litkenhous and School Board candidates Richard Crespin and Shawna Russell.

From 2 – 4 p.m. the annual ice cream social hosted by the F.C. City Democratic Committee will be held in the pavilion at Cherry Hill Park, and 3 – 5 p.m. the annual backyard barbecue will be held in the home of the late State Del. Jim Scott, hosted by Nancy Scott and State Del. Marcus Simon, with Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, in attendance, will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at 2827 Cedar Lane.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments