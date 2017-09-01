Parkinson’s Communication Club at The Kensington

The Kensington’s Parkinson’s Communications Club meets every Wednesday at The Kensington (700 West Broad St., Falls Church) from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Led by Susan Wranik, the club establishes a wellness and prevention program for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners, with a focus on maintenance of communication skills. Specifically, it stresses the importance of speaking louder to be heard in social settings. This program is a collaboration between The Kensington and The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area.

Wranik has been trained in LSVT LOUD therapy (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment, which improves vocal loudness by stimulating muscles of the voice box and speech mechanism through systematic exercises). This not therapy. It is a group approach to applying the exercises and skills of LOUD and/or other therapies. The program is available at no cost. RSVP is required.

