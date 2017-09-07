Booster Tailgate for First Home Football Game

George Mason High School will be hosting a Booster Tailgate to kickoff the 2017 varsity football season at home this Friday, September 8, going from 5:30 – 7 p.m. All standard cookout favorites can be expected, from burgers and hot dogs to eat as well as beverages to be provided. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to be showing their Mason Mustang spirit while at the tailgate. At 7 p.m., the Mason Pep Band will make its entrance to begin prepping football fans for the game, which starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. against Sidwell Friends High School.

