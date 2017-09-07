Christ Crossman Combats Hunger By Assembling Meals

Christ Crossman United Methodist Church (384 N Washington St., Falls Church) will partner with Rise Against Hunger, an activist wing within the United Methodist congregation that was formerly known as Stop Hunger Now, to start to assemble more than 30,000 meals to help create a world without hunger. The event will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 10 at Christ Crossman United Methodist Church. Volunteers of all ages are welcome and needed to assist in assembling the healthy meals that will be packed and shipped around the world. Outside, younger children are welcomed to participate in their own food justice project: bagging produce with the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) and enjoy a Mad Science show. This event is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit fallschurchfeedstheworld.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments