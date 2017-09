The Falls Church Contingent at Del. Marcus Simon’s Labor Day backyard barbecue at the home of Nancy and the late Del. Jim Scott Monday included two area U.S. congressmen. Left to right: F.C. Council member Phil Duncan, F.C.’s own U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, F.C. Revenue Commissioner Tom Clinton, F.C. Treasurer Jody Acosta, U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, F.C. School Board chair Lawrence Webb and Del. Simon.

