Gunshots Heard and Shell Casings Found in Falls Church Area Neighborhood

By Matt Delaney

Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a report of gunshot sounds, which were corroborated by the discovery of shell casings, near the 3800 block of Birchwood Road in the Lake Barcroft neighborhood on Thursday, Sept 8.

Officers responded to a report that residents heard gunshots just after midnight this morning though found no evidence at the time. Around noon this afternoon, officers returned to the neighborhood when a resident reported finding shell casings on the street in front of their home. The officers then collected the evidence and began canvassing the area. Police spokesman Don Gotthardt said there are no leads into who fired the weapon or what kind of weapon was fired, but police haven’t found any objects or homes in the vicinity that were physically impacted by gunshot fire. According to Gotthardt, there is a belief that the heavy rains from last evening may have moved the shell casings from its original location and is affecting the detectives search for the exact origin of the gunfire.

This is but another strange incident involving gunfire within the City of Falls Church and the greater Falls Church area this year, most of which occurred during a short span in January. On Jan. 12, a single bullet was fired through the window of a Falls Church area daycare center and was followed up 11 days later when residents of Jackson St. in Falls Church City reported hearing sounds of gunfire just after midnight where five shell casings were discovered.

Days later on Jan. 27, City of Falls Church Police responded to another report of gunfire on the same block in Jackson St., though this time only the odor of gunpowder was uncovered as evidence while residents believed the shots could have come from adjacent Rosemary or Seaton Lanes. A third incident was retroactively reported to the News-Press by a resident who lives on Jackson St. and said she heard gunshots on the morning and afternoon of Jan. 20, marking the third gun-related incident in a week’s time for one section of the city.

In each case, there were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the most recent incident in the Lake Barcroft neighborhood is asked to contact the Mason Police District Station at 703-256-8035, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers electronically by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637). Anonymous Tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100-$1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

