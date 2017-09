By Sally Cole

Doodlehopper 4 Kids is hosting Under the Sea, a live marine animal show, on Sunday, September 10 from 1 – 1:45 p.m. This educational and fun event is free and will take place in Doodlehopper’s consolidated store located at 234 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit doodlehopper.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments