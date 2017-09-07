Truck and Toss Festival Announces New Activities for this Weekend

By Sally Cole

Grace Christian Academy will be hosting Truck and Toss – a food truck, corn hole and craft brew tasting festival on Saturday, September 9 from 5 – 10 p.m. Admission to Truck and Toss includes unlimited beer tastings and free samples from the best food trucks in the DMV including Captain Cookie, Capmac and Far East Taco Grille. Participants can also join the Cornhole for a Cause tournament or just play for fun while enjoying unlimited beer samples and tastings from five of the area’s best food trucks. Old Dominion Corvette Club will be on site displaying their classic Corvettes. There will be children’s activities and a raffle featuring prizes from many local businesses. Tickets are $35 for regular admission, which includes three food truck tastings and unlimited craft beer tastings, $50 for VIP admission which includes five food truck tastings and early admission as well as unlimited craft brew tastings, $10 for two food truck tastings and $5 entry fee for cornhole tournament. Grace Christian Academy/Grace Lutheran Church is located at 3233 Annandale Road in Falls Church. For more information, visit truckandtoss.com.

