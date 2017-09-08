You are here: Home » Business » 10th Annual Vienna Oktoberfest Planned for October 7

10th Annual Vienna Oktoberfest Planned for October 7

September 8, 2017 2:05 PM0 comments
By Sally Cole

The Vienna Business Association and the Town of Vienna are hosting its 10th Annual Oktoberfest on October 7 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on historic Church Street. The event, which typically attracts 20,000 to 30,000 attendees, will include an expanded beer garden and food court, a new handcrafted market, and a new business expo area as well as a German auto show and live entertainment on three stages. All ages are welcome and admission is free. Oktoberfest is accepting sponsor and vendor applications through September 19. For more information and vendor applications, visit the Oktoberfest website, viennaoktoberfest.org.

