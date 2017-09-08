BASIS in McLean Welcomes New Administrative Team

BASIS Independent McLean (BIM) started its second year with a new administrative team, including BIM’s Associate Head of School, Ron Kim, formerly of Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and Director of Student Affairs for Upper School, and Tiffany Conroy, coming from St. Anne’s School in Annapolis, Maryland. The private school has more than doubled its enrollment since its inaugural year in 2016.

Kim is a veteran educator with more than 20 years of experience, who most recently served as Phillips Exeter Academy’s assistant principal in New Hampshire. He began at Exeter in 1994 as a history teacher and served on the school’s Curriculum Review Committee. Kim was a long-time assistant coach and then head coach of the girls’ varsity basketball team. Prior to becoming assistant principal, Kim spent four years as Exeter’s dean of faculty. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of California at Berkeley and a Master of Arts in history from the University of Chicago.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the students, parents and the staff,” said Kim. “I am interested in learning how we can grow and support our community.”

Conroy comes to BASIS Independent McLean with more than 10 years of experience as an educator. For the past five years, she has been the director of student life at St. Anne’s School in Annapolis, Maryland and also served as the director of middle school, technology resource leader and as an instructor. Conroy holds a master of science from Syracuse University and a bachelor of science from SUNY College at Cortland, New York. She is certified in elementary and mindfulness education.

“I’m excited to share my training to ensure that the learning styles of all students are effectively engaged,” said Conroy. “Additionally, I have extensive experience mentoring teachers on instructional strategies to promote student learning and success.”

