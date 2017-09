By Sally Cole

The Locker Room is hosting a Dine-Out Day FUNdraiser to benefit the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, September 13 from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. The Locker Room is located at 502 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of gross proceeds from the day. For more information, visit thelockerroomfc.com.

