Little City Readies for Taste of Falls Church

The City of Falls Church Taste of Falls Church at the Fall Festival (fallschurchva.gov/FallFest) will be Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). Admission is free for all; fair rides and tasting require the purchase of one or more tickets. The weekly Farmers Market runs concurrently from 8 a.m. – noon. The festivities are held rain or shine.

The current line-up of participating Taste of Falls Church restaurants has just been announced along with a new addition to this year’s event is a Beer Garden.

The Beer Garden will be located near the entertainment stage and serve a variety of beers from 11:30 a.m – 3:30 p.m. Anyone can enter the Beer Garden, but only those with a valid ID 21 and up can purchase and consume alcohol. Tickets are $5 for a beer. Proceeds from the Beer Garden will benefit The Little City C.A.T.C.H. Foundation which supports arts and humanities in Falls Church, including Watch Night.

The list of participating Taste of Falls Church restaurants includes: Argia’s; Cafe Kindred; Fava Pot; Flippin’ Pizza; Hot N Juicy; Jason’s Deli; Ledo’s Pizza; Liberty Barbecue; Northside Social; Sfizi Cafe; Sweet Rice; Trio Grill; Whole Foods in Tysons Corner; and Zinga Frozen Yogurt.

A special thanks goes out to Rock Star Realty for sponsoring the event’s free entertainment, which includes children’s magician the Great Zucchini (10 a.m.); R&B group, Sudden M Pack Band (11:15 a.m.); singer-songwriter Hayley Fahey (12:30 p.m.); Latin Fusion band, Zakke (1:45 p.m.); and Irish Music Group, 40 Thieves (3 p.m.).

