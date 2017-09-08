McLean Governing Board Discusses Next Fiscal Year

The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board is holding two meetings in September to discuss and develop the Center’s fiscal year (FY) 2019 budget. The first meeting, the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12. The second meeting, a Public Hearing on the FY 2019 Budget, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27. The Center’s temporary administrative offices are located at 6631 Old Dominion Dr.

The FY 2019 budget year begins July 1, 2018 and ends June 30, 2019. At the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole, chaired by MCC Governing Board Treasurer Merrily Pierce, the full board will work on the FY 2019 budget. Each Board committee evaluates MCC departmental budget proposals on continuing and new programs, as well as the facilities and management of the Center. The preliminary consolidated budget that will be approved at the September 27 meeting will be posted on the MCC website, mcleancenter.org, by Monday, Sept. 18, a week before the public hearing.

The FY 2019 Budget Public Hearing will give residents another opportunity to review and comment on the Center’s FY 2019 budget. District residents who wish to speak at the public hearing are asked to call 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, to have their names placed on a speakers’ list. In addition, written comments may be sent to the Governing Board by mail to the McLean Community Center (6631 Old Dominion Dr., McLean) (703-653-9435) or email Executive Director George Sachs at george.sachs@fairfaxcounty.gov.

