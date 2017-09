By Sally Cole

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informal networking breakfast on Thursday, September 14 from 8 – 9 a.m. at Bentley’s Falls Church Diner. There is no fee or need to register. Attendees are responsible for their own bills, however. Bentley’s is located at 6654 Arlington Boulevard. For more information, visit FallsChurchChamber.com.

