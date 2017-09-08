Young Bunch Bring Big Relief to Hurricane Harvey

Doing her part to provide assistance to the victims of Hurricane Harvey is kindergartner Divya Gupta, who inspired her brother Dylan and their neighbors, Lauren, Sarah and Evelyn Banko. Divya originally started out by selling lemonade, but with the addition of her brother and neighbors, baked goods, small toys, painted rocks and bracelets all became available for purchase. In just three days, the young humanitarians raised nearly $650 with around 100 people donating.

