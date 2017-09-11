Crime Report: Giant Cashier Scammed & Man Caught Drunk at F.C. Middle School

Two suspects scammed a cashier at Giant last Wednesday evening according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report. Charged with larceny, the suspects are described as two black males, one 5’10”, 250 pounds in his mid 40s with long grey side burns, bulgy eyes, wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and a blue sweat shirt and the other as 5’8″, 200 pounds in his mid 50s, slanted eyes, slightly hunched back, wearing a bright yellow jacket and black pants.

In other news, the gamut of recent popular Falls Church crimes were listed in this week’s report including stolen lawn equipment from a shed on Pennsylvania Ave., a ransacked vehicle on Berry St., a stolen bicycle from a bike rack at the Lincoln at Tinner Hill, two people were cited for smoking at Eden Center and there were four more hit and runs.

Also notable this week, a 32-year-old Miami man was arrested for being drunk in public at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School Sunday afternoon.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: September 4 – 10, 2017

Drug – Narcotic Violation, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike, Sept 4, 10:21 AM, following a routine traffic stop, a male, 31, of Washington, DC, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Assault and Battery, 500 blk W Broad St, Sept 5, 12:25 AM, a male, 45, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Assault and Battery.

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Jefferson St, between 10 PM Sept 6 and 8 AM Sept 7, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. The owner of the striking vehicle was located and both parties exchanged insurance information.

Hit and Run, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Sept 7, 12:42 PM, a vehicle backing out of a parking space was struck by another vehicle which failed to stop. Investigation continues.

Larceny, 1230 W Broad St (Giant), on Sept 6 at 7:43 PM, a cashier was scammed by two unknown suspects described as: Suspect one: Black male, 5`10, 250lbs, mid 40s, long grey side burns, bulgy eyes, wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and a blue sweat shirt; Suspect two: Black male, 5`08, 200lbs, mid 50s, slanted eyes, slightly hunched back, wearing a bright yellow jacket and black pants.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 300 blk Pennsylvania Ave, between 7 PM Aug 30 and 5 PM Sept 7, a lawnmower and weed whacker were taken from an unsecured shed.

Drunk in Public, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly’s Bar and Grill), Sept 8, 1:53 AM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 1000 blk W Broad St, Sept 8, 1:26 PM, following a routine traffic stop, a female, 52, of Arlington, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana. She was taken into custody on a Probation Violation from the Arlington County Sheriff’s office.

Larceny – Theft From Motor Vehicle, 700 blk Berry St, between 10 PM Sept 7 and 8 AM Sept 8, an unsecured vehicle was ransacked.

Hit and Run, 300 blk Chestnut St, between Sept 5 and Sept 8, a truck parked on the street was hit by another vehicle which left the scene.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #16 (Le Mirage), Sept 9, 8:50 PM, a male, 33, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Smoking Inside a Restaurant.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd # 24 (Le Billiards), Sept 9, 10:11 PM, a female, 61, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking Inside a Restaurant.

Trespass/ Possession of Marijuana, 312 Hillwood Ave (Larry Graves Park), Sept 10, 12:30 AM, a female, 20, of Virginia Beach, VA, was issued a summons for Trespass. A male, 20, of Woodbridge, VA, was issued summonses for Trespass and Possession of Marijuana. Investigation continues.

Drug Violations, 1000 blk W Broad St, Sept 10, 8:22 AM, following a routine traffic stop, a male, 38, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Drunk in Public, 7130 Leesburg Pike (Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School), Sept 10, 2:33 PM, a male, 32, of Miami, FL, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 6799 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Sept 10, 7:31 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft From Building, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), between 9:30 AM, Sept 8 and 9:07 PM Sept 10, a bicycle was taken from a locked bike rack in the parking garage. Investigation continues.

OTHER ARRESTS

Sept 8, 6:11 PM, a male, 21, of Chantilly, VA, was arrested on a Falls Church Felony warrant for Embezzlement.

