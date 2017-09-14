Benton Makes Media Honor Roll for Virginia School Boards Association

Honored by being named to the Virginia School Boards Association “Media Honor Roll” for 2017 at Tuesday’s F.C. School Board meeting was Nicholas Benton (right), owner and editor of the Falls Church News-Press. It was the seventh time Benton has been named for the honor based on his work “aiding this community in focusing on the goal of providing the best public schools we can for the children who attend them.” A certificate was presented by Falls Church City Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan (left) and School Board chair Lawrence Webb.

