Harvest Happenings Kicks Off In Two Weeks

McLean Community Center’s Harvest Happenings fall festival will be held at St. Luke’s School (7005 Georgetown Pike, McLean) this year, due to the ongoing renovation of the center’s Ingleside Ave. facility. The event will be held 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 30. Admission will be free for those who attend.

Harvest Happenings helps young children, ages 3-8, discover and experience the joys of the changing season. Activities include stage entertainment by performers, The Amazing Kevin and Kidsinger Jim. Children also can enjoy a hands-on educational experience with farm animals at the Squeals on Wheels Traveling Petting Zoo area, as well as play several age-appropriate field games.

Indoor activities include making a variety of fall-themed arts and crafts projects, including decorating small pumpkins, which must be purchased. Food service will be provided by Gourmet Delight food truck.

For more information, call the center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711

