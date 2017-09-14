Run For the Schools 5K Takes Place this Sunday

The Falls Church Education Foundation will hold its 13th annual Run for the Schools event on Sunday, September 17, beginning at City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) and starting at 8 a.m. To participate, attendees must register online at fcedf.org/runfortheschools before Thursday, September 14 at 8 p.m. Lastly, on Friday, September 15 from 5 – 8 p.m. participants should go to Road Runner Sports 1120 W. Broad St., Falls Church) to pick up their racing packets.

