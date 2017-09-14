Washington DC SCORE to Present at F.C. Chamber Luncheon

By Sally Cole

Edward Coleman, chapter chair of Washington DC SCORE, will present at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s networking luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Italian Café. Coleman, who has more than 40 years of experience in retail and marketing, will present on the variety of free services, such as mentoring and business planning consultation, for business leaders that are available through SCORE. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by announcements and attendee self-introductions at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. Tickets to the event with advanced registration are $27 for members and $32 for nonmembers. An additional $5 will be charged for walk-ins should space be available. To register, visit FallsChurchChamber.org.

