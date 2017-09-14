Yard Waste Composting Workshop on Sept. 23

Learn how to make rich organic compost from yard trimmings and leaves at this free workshop to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Cherry Hill Picnic Shelter (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) from 2 – 4 p.m. The free program will include a composting demonstration, making compost tea, proper food waste composting and vermicomposting (composting with worms). Participants will have a chance in a raffle for a free compost bin for yard waste. To register, call Sandy Tarpinian at 703-536-7186 or send an e-mail to shoptarp@gmail.com.

