F.C. Fire Department Annual Open House Set for Next Month

The Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Fire Prevention Week Open House on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The department is actively seeking partnerships with local businesses to sponsor open house activities and donate goods and services for an expanded silent auction. It is expected that hundreds of families from Falls Church, Arlington, and McLean will attend the event which will include gear and firefighting demonstrations, opportunities to climb on firefighting and EMS apparatus, and more. Please contact Holly Stearns, Fundraising Chair, at hollygstearns@fallschurchfire.org for more information.

