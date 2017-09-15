You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Genealogical Society Holds Two Events Next Weekend

On Friday, September 22 at 7:30 pm, the Fairfax Genealogical Society monthly meeting and the accompanying program, “Discovering Your Immigrant’s Origins,” will be presented by Rich Venezia.

On Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. – noon, the Genealogical Society will host an educational class titled, “Emerald Isle Express: Researching Irish Ancestors,” also presented by Rich Venezia.

Both events will take place at the Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire Station (2148 Gallows Road, Vienna). More information can be found at fxgs.org

