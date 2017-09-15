New Non-Profit Aimed to Help Caregivers

Stay Put Where You Love, a non-profit organization, works with adults, children and seniors who stay at home or live with a family member while a loved one works full time who may need help in providing care.

Research shows that the eldercare business is growing and there is a lot of need for in-home care as seniors are choosing to “age in place” instead of moving to a senior living community.

Stay Put is different from the other homecare providers as they aim to assist lower income populations who often cannot afford this service. They charge clients according to income on a sliding scale basis. Volunteers can be provided to help clients with grocery shopping, household chores and transportation to medical appointments. Stay Put also has contact with other healthcare providers who can provide the best healthcare services.

The organization is still looking for volunteers and members for its board of directors. To inquire about that, or to become a client, visit spwyl.org or contact Sharifa Alekozai at 703-752-6281 or e-mail her at saleko@spwyl.org.

