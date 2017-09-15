NOVA’s Annandale Campus to Hold Heritage Celebration

By Sally Cole

The Annandale Campus of the Northern Virginia Community College will hold a Heritage Celebration on Friday, September 22 at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place on the historic site on campus where the original family farmhouse of the Pruitt family stood prior to the family’s sale of the property to the Commonwealth of Virginia. President Scott Ralls will dedicate interpretive signage at the historic site, followed by a reception and a special presentation by the Annandale Campus Lyceum Committee in the Mark R. Warner Student Services Building. The site dedication ceremony will feature Sharon Bulova, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and an alumna of NOVA, and Dr. Dana Hamel, the first Chancellor of the Virginia Community College system who spoke at the groundbreaking for the campus in 1966. In addition to Dr. Hamel, the Lyceum Legacy Lecture will feature Dr. David Conroy, a full-time mathematics professor who has taught at NOVA since 1968 and Floyd Schwartz, an adjunct faculty member, who has taught continuously at NOVA since 1967. For more information about the college, visit www.nvcc.edu.

