By Sally Cole

A presentation, entitled “Retirement, Making Your Money Last,” will be offered by Edward Jones financial advisor Kevin McFarland, free of charge, on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Falls Church Community Center located at 223 Little Falls Street, Falls Church. For more information, call 703-237-8723.

