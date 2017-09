Parked outside of St. James Catholic Church on the corner of Park Ave. and Spring St. was a Penske truck collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey which struck southeast Texas over two weeks ago. Father Posey, the parish’s pastor, said about the relief efforts, “Whether the crisis is near or far, at home or halfway across the world, our community bands together.” The truck left for Beaumont, Texas on Monday.

