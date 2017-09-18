Liberty BBQ Wins Top Prize at ‘Taste of Falls Church,’ Kindred Nabs ‘Best Menu’

By Matt Delaney

The upcoming Liberty Barbecue, set to open in the City this November, won the “Best Taste” award at Saturday’s Taste of Falls Church competition during the 42nd annual Fall Festival. The restaurant’s winning dishes were a brisket slider with pickled onion and queso with a side sampler of potato salad and baked beans.

Cafe Kindred won the day’s “Best Menu” with a lineup including buffalo shrimp grits, roasted cauliflower with spicy capicola, Reuben sliders and tiramisu. Both awards were decided upon by a group of judges that consisted of Falls Church real estate agent Tori McKinney, trainer Eliot Corwin, Falls Church City Public Schools’ Superintendent Peter Noonan, former Mayor of Falls Church Nader Baroukh and Falls Church City Council candidate Ross Litkenhous.

Other restaurants taking part in Saturday’s event were Flippin’ Pizza, Hot N’ Juicy Crawfish, Jason’s Deli, Ledo Pizza, Northside Social Falls Church, Sfizi Cafe, Sweet Rice Thai Restaurant, Trio Grill, Whole Food Market Tysons Corner and Zinga Frozen Yogurt.

Families and children that attended enjoyed a performance by the magician, the Great Zucchini, the inflatable moon bounce and slides, carousel and pony rides, while also getting a chance to explore the insides of emergency service vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks as well as police cars and motorcycles. Live music from Sudden M Pack, Hayley Fahey, Zakke and 40 Thieves kept festival-goers dancing throughout the day and ensured a fruitful 42nd festival.

