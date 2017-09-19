Crime Report: Stolen Weed Whackers, a Destroyed Trashcan & Moped Hit-and-Runner Caught

The theft of a lawnmower was thwarted after the suspect was caught trying to remove the equipment from an unsecured backyard shed on W. George Mason Dr. last Monday, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report. The suspect, however, was able to get away.

In not-so-fortunate lawn equipment crime, two weed whackers were stolen from Pennsylvania Ave. and a lawn mower was successfully taken from a garage on Crane St.

Other incidents in this week’s report include the destruction of a gas station’s bathroom trashcan, a bike stolen from a shed on Kennedy St., an assault between two BJ’s employees and a 24-year-old Falls Church man was cited for hitting a vehicle with a moped and then fleeing the scene.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: September 11 – 17, 2017

Larceny – Theft from Building, 100 blk W. George Mason Dr, Sept 11, 1:47 AM, victim observed unknown suspect attempting to remove a lawnmower from an unsecured shed in the backyard. Police responded but were unable to locate suspect.

Destruction of Property, 600 blk Roosevelt Blvd, between noon on Sept 9 and 7:45 AM Sept 10, a vehicle parked on the street was damaged.

Hit and Run, 1230 W Broad St (Giant), Sept 11, between 11 and 11:40 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 444 W Broad St (The Spectrum), Sept 11, 8:30 AM, a witness observed a vehicle strike an unoccupied vehicle and leave the scene. Investigation continues.

Assault – Simple, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s), Sept 12, 6:40 AM, officers responded to a report of an assault between two employees. Victim declined prosecution.

Hit and Run, 300 blk S Washington St, Sept 13, 9:16 AM, a vehicle was struck by a moped which fled the scene. A male, 24, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Hit and Run/Property Damage Greater than $1000.

Larceny from Building, 300 blk Pennsylvania Ave, between Sept 4 and Sept 13, a weed whacker was stolen from an unsecured shed.

Burglary – Residential, 700 blk E. Broad St, Sept 13, 5 PM, residents discovered pry marks on front door. It did not appear entry into residence was made. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public/Trespass, 310 Park Ave (Cherry Hill Park), Sept 13, 8:19 PM, a male, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public and Trespass.

Larceny from Building, 1000 blk Kennedy St, between the early afternoon of Sept 12 and 7 PM Sept 14, a 2013 Diamondback Sortie1 bicycle was taken from an unsecured shed.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk Birch St, Sept 14 7:24 PM, during a routine traffic stop, a male, 24, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Destruction of Property/Unlawful Entry, 702 S Washington St (Liberty Gas Station), Sept 15, 1 AM, unknown suspect broke into the restroom and pulled a metal garbage bin from the wall. Suspect described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, slender build, driving a white Chevrolet truck.

Larceny–Theft From Building, 1500 blk Crane St, sometime between Sept 8 and Sept 15, a red Honda lawn mower was taken from an unsecured garage.

Destruction of Property- Graffiti, 905 W Broad St, Sept 15, the base of a city street light was defaced with graffiti.

Drunk in Public, 201 S Washington St (7-11), Sept 16, 8:05 pm, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (Eden Center, H2O Café), Sept 16, 11:52 PM, a male, 60, of Fairfax, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Driving Under The Influence/Refusal, 300 blk Hillwood Ave, Sept 17, 1:18 AM, a male, 26, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Refusal.

Larceny-Theft From Building, 200 blk Pennsylvania Ave, Sept 17, victim reported that sometime in the last two weeks a weed whacker was taken from an unlocked storage shed.

