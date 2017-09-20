High School Renaming Vote Favors ‘Stuart,’ ‘Marshall’ & ‘Johns’

By Matt Delaney

The J.E.B. Stuart High School pyramid’s community vote on Saturday to suggest a new name to Fairfax County Public School system revealed a suggestion that the Superintendent and school board may find all too familiar. The top vote getter was “Stuart, Stuart Raiders,” with 819 points, followed by multiple variations of “Justice Thurgood Marshall” (763 points), “Barbara Rose Johns” (737 points), “Peace Valley, Peace Valley All Nations” (494 points) and “Louis G. (Gonzaga) Mendez, Jr.” (328 points).

Given the similarity between the school’s current name and the “Stuart, Stuart Raiders” top selection, it is likely the Superintendent and school board will opt to choose a different name to represent future generations of students.

FCPS Superintendent Dr. Scott Brabrand will deliver his suggestion at the regular school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 28, but will announce it tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 21.

