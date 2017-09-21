Arlington’s Vietnam Vets Schedule Oct. 19 Meeting

Chapter 227 of the Vietnam Veterans of America Inc., invites the general public to attend the chapter’s Oct. 19 meeting at Neighbor’s Restaurant (262D Cedar Lane, in the Cedar Lane Shopping Center, Vienna) at 7:30 p.m.

Marc Leepson, Vietnam War veteran, author and writer for the Vietnam Veterans of America, will be the honorary guest at the meeting to discuss the life of Barry Sadler, a Special Forces soldier and Vietnam War combat veteran who wrote and sang the song, “Ballad of the Green Berets,” which rose to the top of Billboard’s Hot Single list in 1966.

Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information, contact Len Ignatowski at 703-255-0353 or visit the chapter’s website at vva227.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments