Creative Cauldron Presents Stephen Smith’s ‘Moment’

Stephen Gregory Smith looks back on 30 years on the stage with his upcoming performance “Moment,” at Creative Cauldron (410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church) on Sept. 22 – 23 at 8 p.m. Humble beginnings as a child actor in Pennsylvania led to writing musical theatre in our Nation’s Capitol and beyond. This intimate cabaret features highlights of his time in the spotlight, and his writing that put others there.

General admission costs $22, with seniors/military costing $20 and students $18. Tables for two with wine costs $55 and tables for four with wine $110. To purchase tickets, contact the Creative Cauldron box office at 703-436-9948.

