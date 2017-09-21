McLean HS Newsmagazine Receives Nat’l Recognition

McLean High School’s The Highlander newsmagazine is one of 49 high school news publications nationwide – and the only one in Virginia – to be named a Pacemaker finalist by the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA).

McLean High teacher Lindsay Benedict serves as advisor to The Highlander. Editors are Bryan Chung, Carlyn Kranking, Ingrid Morse, and Melanie Pincus.

Since 1927, the National Scholastic Press Association’s Pacemaker competition has been considered by many to be student journalism’s highest honor available.

In addition to demonstrating excellence in key areas including coverage, writing, editing, design and photography, the winning newspapers took risks and served as a strong voice for its student audience.

“The best newspapers and newsmagazines didn’t just recap school activities and sporting events, they delivered tenacious in-depth reporting and impartial and objective coverage,” said Gary Lundgren, associate director.

Pacemaker winners will be announced and finalists will be recognized at the Journalism Education Association (JEA)-NSPA fall national High School Journalism convention in Dallas in November.

