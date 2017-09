The gang was all together for Sunday’s Run For the Schools 5K, with (from left to right) current City of Falls Church Mayor, David Tarter, former City Council member, Hal Lippman, former school board member, Jerry Barrett, and former mayor Brian O’Connor. This year’s Run For the Schools event was its 13th consecutive iteration. 788 parents, students and community members showed up to strut their stuff. (Photo: Courtesy Julie Krachman)

