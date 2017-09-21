Teddy Bear 5K & 1K to Take Place Sept. 24

Registration is still open for runners and walkers of all ages who can count on receiving a teddy bear when they cross the finish line for the 5th Annual Teddy Bear 5K & 1K Walk/Run on Sunday, September 24. Times for the annual race that benefits Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center are new this year: 3:30 p.m. for the 5K and 4:30 p.m. for the 1K, to allow runners to do both courses.

Registration continues online at tinyurl.com/TeddyBear5K-1K until 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, then resumes at 11 a.m. at Potomac River Running’s new store (111 Maple Ave., Vienna) where runners can pickup their t-shirts, bibs and goody bag packet until 3 p.m. Registration on race day, Sunday, Sept. 24 is from 2 – 3 p.m.

The event benefits Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center, a nationally accredited, nonprofit preschool providing low- and moderate-income working families with affordable, full-time, early education for their children, ages 2 to 5. Mounting research confirms that attending a high-quality preschool is essential for children who are at risk of failing in school to avoid starting school with a “learning gap” that puts them on a road toward academic failure and a life in poverty. The Teddy Bear 5K event keeps the Children’s Center affordable and accessible to children from low-income, working families.

Runners will have a chance to compete for prizes donated by local businesses. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest boy and girl runners in six age groups under age 18; the fastest male and female runner in seven age groups; and to the fastest mom and dad in the stroller division. Note that children under age 14 must run with a registered adult. Details are at the Children’s Center website, fcmlcc.org/home/2017-teddy-bear-5k-1k.

