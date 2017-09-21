Maestro Joel Lazar will conduct the Washington Sinfonietta’s Classical Kick-Off on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Falls Church Episcopal Church (115 E Fairfax St., Falls Church).

The program will include: J.C. Bach – “Symphony in B-flat major, Op. 18 No. 2;” “Haydn – Trumpet Concerto, featuring Luke Spence” and Beethoven – “Symphony No. 2”

Tickets are available at the door. $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and free for children 18 and under. Tickets can also be purchased in advance on-line at a discounted price. To purchase tickets online, go to brownpapertickets.com/event/3086086. For additional information about the Washington Sinfonietta, please go to washington-sinfonietta.org or send an email to marketing@washington-sinfonietta.org

