Win Big at the Mosaic Bowl This Friday

Enter for a chance to win multiple prizes at the Mosaic Bowl. All prizes were generously donated by Mosaic District businesses. Below is a list of a few of the great prizes you can win. Look for Lady Luck to buy your raffle tickets at the Falls Church High School varisty football game this Friday, Sept. 22.

Prizes include: Two $25 gift cards to Choolah Indian BBQ; a gift card to Brine; a $25 gift card to Cava Mezze Grill; a gift card to JINYA Ramen Bar; a jewelry set from Kendra Scott; a $280 in-store party at Lather cosmetics store; a gift card to Matchbox Pizza; a $70 gift card to Muse Paint Bar; a $30 gift card to Nando’s Peri Peri; a $100 gift card to Spark Yoga; a $50 gift certificate to True Food Kitchen; and a gift card to Zengo Cycle.

