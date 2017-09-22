F.C. Chamber ‘Family Fun Night’ Set for Next Tuesday

By Sally Cole

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2017 Family Fun Night presented by Bentley’s Diner on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Jefferson District Park at 7900 Lee Highway. The event will include a cookout by Bentley’s, a moonbounce sponsored by Family Medicine in Falls Church, face painting by the Vienna Singing Princesses sponsored by The Locker Room, beverages provided by Marybeth Connelly for City Council, a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Access National Bank, a fire pit and s’mores sponsored by Sislers Stone, and a firetruck sponsored by the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department.

Tickets are $10, $5 for children 2 – 5, and free for kids under 2. The event is created to provide team building opportunities for local businesses and family bonding time for local families and friends.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

