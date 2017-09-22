Falls Church Distillers Officially Open for Business

It was all fun and games at the ribbon-cutting for new City tenant, Falls Church Distillers, on Sept 21. City of Falls Church Mayor, David Tarter (center, holding scissors), cracked a last-minute quip that prompted reactions from owner Michael Paluzzi (left of Tarter, also holding scissors) and Virginia State Delegate Kaye Kory (left of Paluzzi) that capped off an afternoon where City employees and Council members enjoyed a champagne toast and good company while welcoming in a promising new business.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments