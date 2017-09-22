‘Our Man’ Speaks About Arlington’s Unknown History

Local author, historian and “Our Man in Arlington” columnist Charlie Clark uncovers the vivid, and hidden, history of a capital community at One Page Books (2200 N Westmoreland St. Ste 101, Arlington) on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 7 – 8 p.m..

Arlington County, for two centuries a center for government institutions, is a vibrant part of the Washington, D.C., community. Many notable figures made their home in the area, like Supreme Court chief justice Warren Burger, General George “Blood ‘n’ Guts” Patton and a beauty queen who almost married crooner Dean Martin. Other Arlington natives include Katie Couric and Patch Adams. The drama of Virginia’s first school integration unfolded in Arlington beginning in the late 1950s. In the 1960s, two motorcycle gangs clashed in public at a suburban shopping center. You can attend the discussion to learn about these events and more as Clark will highlight Arlington’s history that isn’t found in textbooks or taught in any classrooms.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments