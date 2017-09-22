National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists Named

Two hundred twenty-three Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) students from 17 high schools have been named semifinalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,500 National Merit Scholarship awards worth $32 million, to be awarded in spring 2018.

FCPS 2018 National Merit semifinalists from local schools are are as follows. Marshall High School – Oliver Church, Donald Daniel, Mikayla Huffman, Isaac Karachunsky, Grant Martin, Holly Waters and Shaun Yu. McLean High School – Hannah Alexander, Royce Kang, Bradley Kim, Justin Kim, Keerthi Medicherla, Careniena Opem, Jillian Pincus, Siddarth Shankar, Philena Sun, Eli Wassertzug, and Richard Yu. J.E.B.Stuart High School – Vivian Tran.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. Semifinalists in a state are proportional to the state’s percentage of graduating seniors. Students will receive either National Merit, corporate-sponsored or college-sponsored scholarships. Winners will be announced in spring 2018.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments