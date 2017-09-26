Crime Report: Felony Hit & Run, Concealed Weapon Violation and Robbery at Marriott

In the ongoing saga of hit and runs in the City of Falls Church, there were two notable incidents this past week, according to the latest crime report released today.

In one incident, a 73-year-old City of Falls Church man was arrested for a felony hit and run, driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath test on Rees Place last Tuesday and then early Friday morning, a vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Seaton Lane before fleeing the scene.

In other crime, a 24-year-old Manassas man was cited for marijuana possession and a concealed weapon violation for carrying a large Bowie knife after a traffic stop on Idylwood Rd., a man stole a binder from an employee at the front desk of Marriott Town Place Suites and there was an incident of check fraud on N. Fairfax St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: September 18 – 24, 2017

Counterfeiting-Forgery, 100 blk N Fairfax St, Sept 18, an incident of check fraud was reported.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (H20 Café), Sept 18, 8:49 PM, Lam Van Phan, 42, of Annandale, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drunk in Public/Obstructing Justice/False Id, 100 blk S Virginia Ave, Sept 19, 12:47 AM, a male, 38, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Drunk in Public, Obstructing Justice and Providing a False Id to Law Enforcement.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk N Virginia Ave, Sept 19, 1:20 AM, a male, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Unlawful Entry/Violate Protective Order, 200 blk Gibson St, Sept 19, 2:27 AM, a male, 20, of Falls Church, was arrested for Unlawful Entry and Violation of a Protective Order.

Larceny-Theft From Building, 450 N Washington St, Suite 1 (The Yogi Underground), Sept 19, between 10:50 and 11:10 AM, items of value were taken from the premises. Suspect described as a black male between 20 and 26, slim build, baseball hat and tennis shoes.

Driving Under the Influence/Refusal, Felony Hit and Run, 100 blk Rees Pl, Sept 19, 4:23 PM, a male, 73, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Felony Hit and Run, Driving Under the Influence and Refusal to Take a Breath Test.

Robbery, 205 Hillwood Ave (Marriott Town Place Suites), Sept 19, 8:57 PM. Suspect grabbed a binder from an employee at the front desk. Suspect described as a light skinned black male approximately 5`10″, slim build, wearing a black hoodie, a white shirt underneath, tight fitting jeans, and red shoes. The subject had a light beard and appeared to have a tattoo on his right hand. A second suspect, believed to be involved, was described as a black male, approximately 6`01″, slim build, short hair and a light beard. He was wearing a light colored hoodie and jeans. Investigation continues.

Driving Under the Influence/Littering, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, Sept 20, 2:09 AM, a male, 33, of Washington, DC, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Littering.

Failure to Return Bailed Vehicle 156 Hillwood Ave (Enterprise Rent A Car), Sept 21, 6:23 PM, a male, 37, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Failing to Return a Bailed Vehicle.

Drunk in Public, 300 blk Little Falls St, Sept 20, 11:17 PM, a male, 47, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation/Weapon Law Offenses, 7300 blk Idylwood Rd, Sept 21, 9:10 AM, following a routine traffic stop, a male, 24, of Manassas, VA, was issued summonses for Possession of Marijuana and Concealed Weapon Violation (large bowie knife).

Drunk in Public, 900 blk S. Washington St, Sept 23, 3:49 AM, a male, 62, of Dumfries, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 1000 blk Seaton Ln, Sept 22, victim heard a loud crash around 4 AM and later discovered vehicle had been hit by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny-Theft of Vehicle Parts, 200 blk W George Mason Rd, between Sept 8 and 23, a tailgate was taken from a parked truck.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 700 W Broad St (The Kensington), Sept 23, a theft of valuable personal property was reported.

Assault –Simple Domestic, 300 W Broad St (Stratford Motel), Sept 23, 9:09 PM, a male, 47, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Assault and Battery – Family Member.

OTHER ARRESTS

Sept 20, 10:44 AM, a male, 27, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested on a Failure to Appear from Falls Church. Underlying charge was Possession of Marijuana.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments