3 Falls Church PTAs Near Unanimous For High School Bond Referendum

It was a watershed night in the 2017 campaign to build a new high school in the City of Falls Church Wednesday. A large turnout from the City schools’ three PTA and PTSA organizations of parents with children in the Falls Church Schools gathered at the George Mason High School auditorium, and after an hour and a half of presentations and questions, all voted veritably unanimously to support passage of the $120 million bond referendum to build a new high school.

The votes from the high school and middle school organizations were unanimous, and there was a lone dissenting vote from the elementary PTA.

