3 Local Schools Win Virginia Naturally Award

Five Fairfax County Public Schools have won the 2017 Virginia Naturally Award, with two of the five schools being local. Belvedere Elementary School by Lake Barcroft and Churchill Road Elementary School in McLean were recipients of the award.

Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the Commonwealth and is administered by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries with support from the Virginia Department of Education, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and other state resource agencies. This program recognizes the efforts of many Virginia schools to increase the environmental awareness and stewardship of school age children.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments