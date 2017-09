By Sally Cole

Advon Real Estate is hosting “Creating the Perfect Gallery Wall” on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Attendees will learn how to create the perfect gallery wall for home or office. This free community event will include treats from Village Sweet. Advon Real Estate is located at 929 W. Broad Street, Suite 202, Falls Church. For more information, visit AdvonRE.com.

