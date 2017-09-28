Baha’i Community Recognized for 50 years of Fellowship

Members of Falls Church’s local Baha’i community were recognized by the Falls Church City Council Monday night, having been active for “nearly 50 years, embracing members from all races, nationalities and cultural backgrounds,” according to a proclamation signed by Mayor David Tarter. It added that “in the 19th century, Baha’u’llah, the founder of the Baha’i faith, taught principles of human dignity and capacity, and of fellowship and collaboration among the followers of all religions, races, nationalities and cultures.” October 22 will mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the founder and it was announced that the Falls Church Baha’is will host a potluck picnic and special program open to all in Cherry Hill Park on Oct. 21 from noon – 4 p.m

